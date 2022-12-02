A downtown pep rally to welcome the Heritage Bowl football teams is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in conjunction with food truck Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. across from the Corsicana Opry on Fifth Avenue.
The Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl will Kick off at noon Saturday, Dec. 3, with Community National Bank & Trust Stadium hosting the action. The game will be nationally televised and broadcast on radio by KAND 1340 AM.
The Festival of Lights Christmas Parade starts at 6 p.m. Saturday in Downtown Corsicana.
The Corsicana City Council adopted a resolution renewing several of the city’s financial policies during its meeting Monday. The policy renewals pertained to the capitalization policy, credit card policy, financial policy, fraud policy, investment/collateralization policy, purchasing policy; and records management policy.
The action taken by the council was routine.
During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting Corsicana resident John Blewitt invited community members to a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 113 W. Collin St., for victims of gun violence. The date marks the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that took the lives of six educators and 20 students between the ages of 6 and 7. The shooter also shot his mother, before turning the gun on himself.
“The vigil will not be political in nature, instead the focus will be on grief for the almost unbearable loss that so many families and communities must continue to endure,” he said.
Blewitt is the founder of the Facebook Group Nonviolent Navarro. Its members are committed to finding solutions to conflict through nonviolent means.
The December meeting of the Economic Development Partnership Meeting, will be held at 9 a.m., on Tuesday Dec. 6 inside the Corsicana Public Library.
The council also approved the consent agenda. No action was taken following an Executive Session.
The city council meets regularly on the second and fourth Monday of each month at the City Government Center in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
