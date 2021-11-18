The Red Cross celebrated 50 years in Corsicana on Thursday, Nov. 4. Four donors with more than 100 pints donated were given gifts for the celebration. They are Roger Warner 233, Buddy Ballew 167, Jim Basham 160, and Bruce Koller 145.
Sue Wilson has been a volunteer for the blood drives in Corsicana for 46 years and was presented gifts also. T-shirts, pizza, cookies, and snacks were provided for all the donors that gave that day.
Red Cross appreciates all the donors, as blood is needed very badly right now. If you would like to give just go to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-redcross.
