The freedom Flag Committee and the City of Corsicana presented the twenty-second anniversary of 9/11, the annual remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. The Monday event was held at the Freedom Flag Plaza in Bunert Park, and featured speaker Captain Joe Hill, United States Navy, retired, prayers by Clayton Smith, Texas Ranger, Retired, and Rev. Dairy Johnson, Sr., and songs by Gertrude Richardson and Tim Hite.
During the event, Mayor Mike Fletcher, Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson, and Corsicana Fire Chief Mike Ryan made remarks to remember the somber occasion, highlighting the strength and resilience of the American people, and focusing on the love and unity found in the wake of those attacks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.