The City of Corsicana hosted its annual Christmas tree lightning Friday with evening of events in downtown Corsicana.

Family activities included a visit and photo op with Santa, iceless skating, trackless trains, horse and carriage rides, face painting and a balloon artist.

Live music by Courtney Prater and the Sidetracks filled the streets and fireworks capped the night’s event.

The event was made possible by: Corsicana Main Street, Parks & Rec and the Navarro College Softball team.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you