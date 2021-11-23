The City of Corsicana hosted its annual Christmas tree lightning Friday with evening of events in downtown Corsicana.
Family activities included a visit and photo op with Santa, iceless skating, trackless trains, horse and carriage rides, face painting and a balloon artist.
Live music by Courtney Prater and the Sidetracks filled the streets and fireworks capped the night’s event.
The event was made possible by: Corsicana Main Street, Parks & Rec and the Navarro College Softball team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.