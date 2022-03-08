The 2022 Texas Veterans Parade, set for Armed Forces Day, Saturday May 21, will be presented by the Corsicana Rotary Club. The announcement was made by Heidi Ebbett the President of the Corsicana Rotary Club and by Elizabeth Brown the CEO of the Texas Veterans Parade.
The Texas Veterans Parade, founded in 2018 by Bill McNutt, has a simple but powerful mission: “To honor Texas Veterans from all wars and conflicts, to educate children and students about Freedom, Liberty and the sacrifices of Veterans.”
By joining forces with one of the oldest Rotary Clubs in Central Texas, the Texas Veterans Parade gains the power of a 50 plus member Rotary Club, while the Rotary aligns itself with an important and patriotic service project that honors veterans.
“My Dad was part of the 83rd Division of the Army in World War II. This is a chance for our club and for all our members to honor the greatest generation with a Medal of Honor event Friday, May 20 at the Palace Theater and with the parade the next morning,” said Lindsay King, past Rotary Club President and head of its Texas Veterans Parade Subcommittee.
Texas Veterans fulfills its mission in many important ways over and beyond its Medal of Honor night at the Palace Theater and the Parade. It is also are dedicated to the creation of monuments to honor the sacrifices of Veterans and to beautify public spaces.
McNutt and his team was responsible for the Navarro County Gold Star Monument dedicated on Armed Forces Day 2021 by Mr. Hershel Woody Williams, MOH Iwo Jima, 1945. And by sponsoring “Medal of Honor” Football Trophies between high schools that play regularly and each have a Medal of Honor recipient as an alumni, such as Ennis High School and Corsicana High School who each have a MOH recipient as an alumni.
The Texas Veterans Parade and the Rotary will be presenting awards to citizens who demonstrate their love for Veterans through their actions, time and money.
To volunteer to assist with the Medal of Honor dinner May 20, or the Texas Veterans Parade May 21, please call 214-537-9311.
