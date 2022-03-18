Since 2017, the streets of Corsicana have been lined with flags during the patriotic holidays throughout the year. Thanks to the Corsicana Rotary Club and Corsicana Scouts, more than 600 flags will be waving at Corsicana neighbors starting this Memorial Day and continuing July 4th, Patriot’s Day (9/11) and Veteran’s Day.
The Rotary Club and Scouts have teamed up together over the years to install and deliver the flags to different neighborhoods and now into downtown using buckets filled with cement to stand up the flag poles. With the proceeds of the money, the Rotary Club provides scholarships to outstanding High School seniors to assist with college tuition and books. The Scouts use the money to assist in buying equipment for camping and other Scouting needs.
Tracy McGaha purchases two flags a year, one for his business, Tracy’s Salon, and the other for his home on McKinney Avenue.
“I love to look outside my salon window to see the flag waving at my clients as they pull in to get their hair done,” he said. “More and more of my neighbors are signing up for the Flag Program and it is great to see these flags lined up as I drive down the street. With everything going on in world today, it will bring me even more joy to participate in this special community program.”
To show your patriotic pride, please go to www.corsicanarotary.com and look for the highlighted “Flag Program” button in the top right corner. Please act prior to May 1 to ensure being included for the Memorial Day Weekend promotion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.