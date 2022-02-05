Corsicana Mayor Don Denbow and city leaders discussed Corsicana and Navarro County’s economic successes stretching back to 2018 during the February meeting of the Economic Development Partnership Group meeting.
The mayor mentioned the benefits of the city’s strong financial foundation, which he highlighted during the State of the City Address he delivered in January.
In addition to an overview of past industrial, commercial and residential development, Economic Development Director John Boswell provided an update that his office received two new leads and that the area remains on the shortlist for three prospects.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Boswell discussed how individuals might lose sight of economic development successes because they happen over a long period of time.
He detailed how the rail spur, which was part of a $1.2 million Economic Development Administration Grant, was the catalyst for development in the Highway 31 Industrial Park. Audubon Metals Texas announced the company would open a second plant in Corsicana in January of 2020, becoming the first tenant in the planned development.
Audubon Metals’ decision to come to Corsicana means 100 jobs and $50 million in capital investment.
Boswell also highlighted Corsicana Bedding’s decision to move their headquarters back to Corsicana. Keeping Corsicana Bedding here meant the retention of 350 jobs in addition to the creation of 100 more.
Long-term economic development partners, including Pactiv, received a tax abatement enabling the company to invest in new equipment and grow their workforce. In exchange for the abatement, which was agreed to by the city council in August of 2021, the company agreed to a $32.5 million investment in addition to retaining 447 jobs at its current location. The company also agreed to create an additional 15 jobs as part of the agreement.
“Since January of 2018, there has been $186 million in new capital investment in Corsicana and over 1,000 jobs created or retained,” Boswell said.
Boswell also touted renewable energy, with one project completed and two under construction.
Several commercial construction projects and residential developments are underway as well.
The infill housing project has transferred 61 vacant lots to private ownership, increasing the tax base. There are also 58 private homes currently under construction.
All regular reports were read, including housing, planning and zoning, Main Street and Tourism and Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce updates.
Those interested in participating in Economic Development discussions are invited to attend regular meetings at 9 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month inside the Nancy Roberts Meeting room at the Corsicana Public Library.
