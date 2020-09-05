Exactly fifty-seven years ago, on August 28, 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream Speech.” In celebration and review of this monumental day in history, several of Corsicana’s African-American leaders were asked to share their personal perspectives on progress toward Dr. King’s dream.
The views expressed are their personal views and do not represent their employers or any of the organizations with which they serve. This list is presented in alphabetical order.
Shayla Beck
Community involvement:
Branch Director, Navarro County Boys and Girls Club
Board of Directors, Kiwanis Club
Board of Directors, CISD Education Foundation
What did the speech mean to you?
Dr. Martin Luther King's speech was a powerful vision of what America is destined to be. Martin Luther King was a man of God, and with God is love. Dr. King wanted this world to become one instead of separate. He wanted future generations to experience the “change” that he and our ancestors marched for.
How close are we to Dr. King’s dream?
We are close, yet far from what Dr. King’s speech represented. We’re still dealing with hatred, discrimination, and police brutality in our communities. We have become one in several situations, yet we are still divided. This world has a lot of growing to do. The foundation needs to be broken down and reconstructed.
What has changed in our political climate since Dr. King’s speech?
I’m not a fan of politics, but there is more diversity in the political parties from what I’ve seen. I see more African-American leaders trying to help their communities. My biggest fear is watching our community leaders quitting instead of fighting until the change is achieved.
What can we do to move closer to achieving the dream?
Change laws, policies, and procedures. We need people in place to fight for fair policies and laws to change the world for the better. We also need to continue to bring awareness to situations that negatively divide communities.
Kameron Betts
Community involvement:
Social Work Student, Prairie View A&M University
What did the speech mean to you?
Dr. King’s words are moving now than ever. They are just as relevant today as 57 years ago, which was not very long ago. The very thing that he addresses in the speech is still a significant issue for African-Americans, Latinos, and all non-white people. In my opinion, there have been strides made in this nation towards the equal and humane treatment of all races, but we do still have a very long road ahead of us. In the year 2020, I have personally attended and spoken at several protests for equality for African-Americans.
How close are we to Dr. King’s dream?
In 2020, we are still fighting a very similar fight that Dr. King and so many before him had to fight. In the speech, Dr. King says that “one hundred years later, the Negro still is not free. One hundred years later, the life of the Negro is still sadly crippled by the manacles of segregation and the chains of discrimination.”
What has changed in our political climate since Dr. King’s speech?
I feel like things overall haven't changed much at all. As African-Americans, we still face injustice, such as police officers killing for what seems like pleasure, and facing no consequences. African-Americans are denied jobs due to how their hair is worn or denied employment because their skin is 'too dark.’ Discrimination and racism are both present in today's society.
What can we do to move closer to achieving the dream?
Equality for all must be a goal for not only every single American but every single human. We have to unite as one and adopt the fight for equality as our own. Too often, we dismiss what happens to people because it doesn't directly affect us personally, and that shouldn't be the case. Changes can't occur if this is the mindset of the majority of people. We all should want to keep learning, adjusting, and doing our part. Change will come; it is inevitable.
Timmy Betts
Community involvement:
Principal, Jose Antonio Navarro Elementary
Member, Olive Grove Baptist Church
Board Member, Salvation Army of Corsicana
What did the speech mean to you?
Dr. King’s speech gave more meaning to my career and aspirations than any other speech I have ever come across. His dream means social justice, equality, and the hopes for a brighter future for all people regardless of their race, culture, and ethnicity.
How close are we to Dr. King’s dream?
Despite current situations occurring in our society around our nation, his dream is more prevalent today. As a race, we find ourselves in positions of authority and respect because of achievements and milestones toward fulfilling Dr. King’s dream. We are close enough to his dream to see all aspects of it start to come fruition; however, there are still aspirations to keep each of us moving forward.
What has changed in our political climate since Dr. King’s speech?
Many things have changed in the political climate since Dr. King’s dream. People of all colors exercise their right to free speech, the right to assemble and protest peacefully. The political arena is becoming more diversified with an intense focus on “All Lives Matter.”
What can we do to move closer to achieving the dream?
Dr. King hinged his dream on everyone working together regardless of their background. He knew that it would take everyone working together to carve a future filled with promise for all people. Our acceptance and tolerance of differences is the key to achieving more of Dr. King’s dream and a key element in providing a brighter future for mankind.
Gwen D. Johnson Chance, MS
Community involvement:
Graduate of Texas Women’s University
Current Adjunct Faculty, Austin Community College District
Founder and Chair of the G.W. Jackson Multicultural Society in Memory of her Sister, Lois Jean Johnson Hart
What did the speech mean to you?
In the Spring of 2018, I was blessed to participate in a national Pilgrimage with 50 members of the Union of Black Episcopalians to Birmingham, Montgomery, and Selma Alabama. It was there that Dr. Martin Luther King’s speech “I Have a Dream” took on a deeper feeling and meaning for me.
Our pilgrimage stop was the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument. We visited the 16th Street Baptist Church, Kelly Ingram Park, Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, the Legacy Museum, the Lynching memorial, and we walked the Pettus Street Bridge and much more. We watched shocking brutality on the Huntley-Brinkley Report: the fierce violence against the Freedom Riders (1961); the white mob riots when James Meredith enrolled in the University of Mississippi (1962); the vicious reaction to the 1963 Birmingham Campaign against segregated businesses (1963); the assassination of Medgar Evers for registering voters (1963); the Birmingham Children’s Crusade when police used water cannons and snarling dogs to attack; the kids (1963); the Sunday morning bombing of Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church that killed four little girls (1963); the murders of James Chaney, Andrew Goodman; and Michael Schwerner as part of the violent pushback against Freedom Summer in Mississippi (1964); Johnathan Daniels (now a saint in the Episcopal Church since 1991); Viola Liuzzo, and the near-fatal shooting of James Meredith in Tennessee on the second day of his March Against Fear (1966). Last month, we honored John Lewis the youngest leader of the Civil Rights movement and protégé of Martin Luther King. Mr. Lewis continued the fight, serving many years in the House of Representatives in Congress. The city of Montgomery has statues, buildings, and many other memorabilia, including the International airport named in his honor along with MLK.
I was in college between 1962 and 1966 and then off to Honolulu, where I lived for 18 months. As a result, I did not connect to the racial conflict. However, years later, when visiting the historical sites and heard from those who lived and experienced the times, I too felt pain.
How close are we to Dr. King’s dream?
The fight for civil rights did not end with African-Americans being allowed to eat at lunch counters without being attacked. It did not end with the right to vote. He made it clear that civil rights and labor rights were tightly linked. The struggle today for equality includes equal pay, equal rights. Additionally, interference from other countries and our current administration threaten voting rights.
What has changed in our political climate since Dr. King’s speech?
Dr. King’s speech had a positive impact on the policies of many countries. People, especially young folks, join with the Black Lives Matter movement to support all people’s equal rights, especially people of color who are dying at the hands of those employed to protect all people, as stated in the Constitution.
There are many people of color in leadership roles. But there are still many people living in poverty due to a lack of policy and resources to support equal access to education. We lack equal pay for equal work. And thousands of our veterans are homeless. There is still so much that needs to change in our political climate to provide resources needed by the poor.
What can we do to move closer to achieving the dream?
We can accomplish more together than we can apart. Unity is the way to gain power. Power is the ability to achieve a purpose. Power is the ability to effect change and we need power.
Second, nothing is gained without pressure. Just recently, athletes banded together and conducted a walkout. As a result of this collaborative action, they ensured that people could get to the polls to vote. It takes collaborative voices, actions, and resources to bring about a change, and the change will come. It hurts me to see so many African-American men die for the rights of others. For over 34 years, I’ve been blessed to help grow my beautiful Episcopal congregation in Austin into a multicultural setting that looks like what I believe heaven will look like. Diversity brings us all together with a focus on social justice for our community and the world. At my church, we welcome visitors with the greeting, “You are welcome to this place.” I think this is the kind of world all of God’s children need to experience.
Angela Collins, MSW
Community involvement:
Director of Case Management, Compassion Corsicana
Coordinator, “Better Together” Community Needs Task Force Coordinator
What did the speech mean to you?
The speech means that I must continue dreaming. The dream means that I also must walk in faith despite what I see. I am not exempt from despair and hopelessness. I have to hold on to hope, especially in 2020, where COVID-19 has forced us to live in peace in our homes, appreciate and value customers, and walk in love despite feeling like my life may not matter. The speech means I can not stop dreaming.
How close are we to Dr. King’s dream?
Honestly, I do see little white hands and black hands joined together, but the completeness of Dr. King's dream will not be entirely unveiled until the coming of Jesus Christ, our Savior.
What has changed in our political climate since Dr. King’s speech?
The change in our political climate since Dr. King's speech is African-Americans have an opportunity to vote, but what are we voting for? It does not matter the color of the president’s skin but the heart of which he or she serves. Will someone lead with the heart of God?
What can we do to move closer to achieving the dream?
To move closer to achieving the dream, we must seek God. Jesus died for me to have eternal life and that is the dream. We can celebrate the legacy of Dr. King and appreciate what he has done, but our real dream will happen, and no one can stop it.
Arlene Crawford
Community involvement:
Owner, Ms. Arlene's Kountry Kitchen
Texas A&M University, studying business
Member, Corsicana Chamber of Commerce
What did the speech mean to you?
I was one-year old when Dr. King delivered his speech. Years later, when I learned about the speech, it promised equality in all forms: economic, professional, and social.
How close are we to Dr. King’s dream?
Due to the way people are treated and with all of the killings in our country, I don't think we are closer to the dream.
What has changed in our political climate since Dr. King’s speech?
Despite my concerns about violence and discrimination, I also see progress in the ways people of different races are coming together. As a woman of color and a restaurant owner, many state and federal policies, implemented since the speech, allow for professional growth and development among minorities. I have customers from all walks of life who support my business. The diversity of my clientele is a testament to the progress made since the segregation of the '50s and '60s.
What can we do to move closer to achieving the dream?
I believe providing mentoring opportunities for advancement in economic, academic, and social issues will align us with Dr. King's vision. Mentors guide and challenge us to strive beyond our potential. They are the helping hands needed for further advancement among our community.
Norma Finnen
Community involvement:
Mentoring youth to be the best they can be with what God has given them.
What did the speech mean to you?
It meant looking inside to see what each of us could do to make the change needed in the world. Dr. King's speech encouraged us to use our voices. Prior to his speech, most people lived in fear and assumed protesting was the only way to participate in the fight for equality, so they remained silent. Dr. King gave us hope and action.
How close are we to Dr. King’s dream?
I feel that his dream is very vivid now, and many people are putting it to use. Congressman John Lewis was one of those people. On the other hand, many are acting out. We have lost a lot of momentum. Many people didn't understand what the speech meant for in this present time. But in the age of technology, people see how our country falls short in equality. There are lots of distractions now that pull us away from the dream. We know that black lives matter, but it is not evident until the voices say justice for all, especially for African-American men and boys.
What has changed in our political climate since Dr. King’s speech?
There is a lot more pressure for accountability. People caught up in the political realm know what to say, and those in power react by creating diversions, rather than by thoughtfully responding. Equality is a cause to benefit all human existence. However, politics has made this a race war, and, as a result, we have civil unrest.
What can we do to move closer to achieving the dream?
We have to move forward, we can't sit down and stop because of what is going on now. I am thankful that younger people hear the speech and use their voices to keep it going. The young people are realizing the speech had everything to do with them too. Young people lose their lives to inequality and injustice. There is a lot more work to do. We can work smarter, not hard. The work has started, but it is not done.
Now that we are awake to the dream, we must respond with all our voices to move forward and closer to change as one nation under God. We need to have an open dialogue about what it means to live that dream out. I did not realize the racial inequality until I became an adult. I was sheltered from that. It was a shock once I saw the racial disparity and injustice. I thank God that I didn't become bitter and angry, and I can have conversations with white people and tell them what it's like. We need to include everyone: men, women, black, white, gay, straight. It is essential to keep a positive tone rather than radical noise that confuses the dream’s message.
Faith Holt
Community involvement:
Retired Deputy Sheriff of Navarro County
Former Jail Administrator (Captain)
Retired County Commissioner of Pct. 2
Retired employee from Bell Helicopter with 13 years of service as Timekeeper
Historian of N.A.A.C.P. and past Secretary
Secretary of Navarro County Historical Society
Member of Navarro County Historical Commission
Member of Navarro County Genealogy
Secretary, Derrick Days
Board Member, Indigent Health Care
First Black Certified Female Peace Officer of Navarro County
First Black Female County Commissioner
What did the speech mean to you?
I often think of the two simple words that Dr. King stood for and constantly spoke: equality and non-violence. Dr. King said, "All men are created equal;" every person in the world. In August, after Dr. King's Selma to Montgomery march, Congress passed the Voting Rights Act, which guaranteed the right to vote to all African-Americans without paying Poll Tax.
How close are we to Dr. King’s dream?
We are closer than we were in earlier years. We've come a long way, but we have a very long way to go.
What has changed in our political climate since Dr. King’s speech?
African-Americans are being allowed to voice opinions, attend meetings, be members of different organizations.
What can we do to move closer to achieving the dream?
Stay active in the community and keep a positive attitude. Become aware of things happening by attending community events. Attend the City Council meetings, County Commissioner's Court, Historical Society, etc.
Dairy Johnson
Community involvement:
Coordinator of Student Success, Navarro College
Senior Pastor, Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church
President, Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance
Moderator, New Rising Star Institutional District Association Dallas Inc.
First Vice President, NAACP of Navarro County
What did the speech mean to you?
I was 10 years old when Dr. King delivered this speech. His speech meant so much to me. It teaches me that I can dream as well. And that I can achieve not only my life goals but also any and everything I want to accomplish in life.
How close are we to Dr. King’s dream?
We have advanced in some ways, and then there are some things we still far behind in. We still have a long way to go.
What has changed in our political climate since Dr. King’s speech?
We have people of color serving in the political arena, and more women now than ever before. Politics are still the same.
What can we do to move closer to achieving the dream?
We must continue to press on and remain focused and determined. And we must keep hope alive; one day our struggles will end and it will be all over.
Barbara Kelley
Community involvement:
Lead Telecommunicator, DART Police
Podcaster, Cana Girl Speaks
Board Member, CISD
Secretary, Navarro County NAACP
Advisory Board Secretary, Navarro County Boys and Girls Club
What did the speech mean to you?
When I heard Dr. King's speech "I Have a Dream," I thought about the opportunities that we have now and how our society has changed for the better since the speech.
How close are we to Dr. King’s dream?
We are getting there, but we still have some work to do. The recent killing of George Floyd, Botham Jean, Sandra Bland, and others leads me to questions whether Dr. King’s dream will ever become a reality.
What has changed in our political climate since Dr. King’s speech?
It seems that we are have become very divided as a nation. I believe that we can agree to disagree, but it seems now that if I don’t agree with a person’s viewpoint, you are openly called-out because you don’t agree. Especially on social media!
What can we do to move closer to achieving the dream?
We have to learn to accept our differences; God made us that way. Let’s learn to respect each other and learn to get along.
Danzell Lee
Community involvement and accomplishments:
CISD, Assistant Superintendent for Student Services
Stephen F. Austin University, Masters in Education
Community Service Awards: Believers Bible Ministries and Ministerial Alliance
Former CHS Principal, Coach, and Director of Administration
Served on several community boards including YMCA, Navarro Regional Hospital, Central Texas Teachers Credit Union, Navarro College Police Advisory Committee
Born and raised in Corsicana
What did the speech mean to you?
The speech was delivered in 1963, the year I was born. My parents were loving and hopeful people who taught me three things about the speech:
1. Despite tough times, difficulties, and frustrations, we can still dream of good times and things to come. We can hope and dream for good no matter what negativity surrounds us.
2. Regardless of our outward difference, origins, nationality, or race, we can come together as brothers and sisters and seek justice for all.
3. The hope and dream that, “all children will be judged by the content of their character,” speaks volumes about the content of Dr. King’s speech.
How close are we to Dr. King’s dream?
It seems that each time we progress toward the dream, something dramatic happens that divides us and our nation. We are closer in the sense that people of color have opportunities for advancement, and we do have people of color in various upstanding leadership roles and positions.
What has changed in our political climate since Dr. King’s speech?
Our political climate is now more party-oriented, with a focus on making one party look good and the other party bad. It seems to be about division and ultimately winning the game, instead of uniting and coming together for all humanity’s good.
What can we do to move closer to achieving the dream?
We all have a certain amount of implicit bias. For us to move closer, we need to have opportunities to have open, unconditional dialogue. Open communication that is non-threatening and ongoing with open hearts and open minds and a great deal of love and respect for one another.
Stacy Polk
Community involvement:
The Hair Gallery, Owner/Barber
Mentor, Defy mentor
Board Member, Boys and Girls Club
What did the speech mean to you?
It means honor, courage, dignity, faith, and, most of all, peace. It was a speech for equality and freedom that we are able to have today.
How close are we to Dr. King’s dream?
I feel we have made some progress with different backgrounds, beliefs, and ways of life. This is a dream of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all Americans regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, gender, or sexual preference. Although the trend is heading in a positive direction, we still have a long way to go if we want to make Dr. King’s dream a reality.
What has changed in our political climate since Dr. King’s speech?
I feel that we have had some changes in segregation and in sexual preferences. Black Lives Matter builds on Dr. King’s legacy of pacifism by highlighting police brutality against non-violent black men and women.
What can we do to move closer to achieving the dream?
I feel like we can move closer to achieving his dream by coming together without racial differences and helping others instead of bringing them down. We can also help in the community with dignity, respect, compassion, and integrity for others.
Nyadia Thorpe
Community involvement:
Director of Choral Activities, Navarro College
Member, Texas Music Educators Association
Member, American Choral Directors Association
Member, Texas Choral Directors Association
Member, Texas Two-Year College Choir Directors Association
Southern Methodist University, Masters in Music Education
What did the speech mean to you?
I was not born when Dr. King gave his prolific "I Have A Dream" speech. Growing up in Dallas and attending schools in the DISD, I recall the annual oratory contest and teachers reciting the speech. Although I never entered the contest, I read the words, and I fully connected with Dr. King’s message. My father was a pastor for over 50 years. I grew up attending church and faithfully participating. Dr. King’s words embodied his character as a pastoral leader and motivational figure for tangible change. His words both comforted and stirred the listener to embrace peace paired with taking action.
How close are we to Dr. King’s dream?
We are a progressive nation in the sense that we are always changing, even if ever so subtly. It is hard to see at times, and history certainly seems to repeat itself, but something is still different. There's a new way of looking out a new technology that's provided a perspective that was lacking in previous generations. Therefore, yes, we are moving forward, but their harsh reality is there is still so much more to do. If we can continue to lean into the discomfort, listen more, and be sensitive to what is being said, it's just amazing what can be accomplished. We are living his dream, not entirely, but headed in that direction.
What has changed in our political climate since Dr. King’s speech?
Following Dr. King's speech, we have been able to witness the first President of the United States who broke the mold in President Barack Obama. This pivotal moment in history has lead people to be more aware of the need to have leaders in every industry representative of the people they serve. It's an awareness that many of us are still uncomfortable with, but undeniable in how it has allowed young people of all ethnic backgrounds to see their potential.
What can we do to move closer to achieving the dream?
Ultimately, I'm reminded of my profession as an educator and how I use music as my medium to affect change, albeit often indirectly than overt. In my field, I spend time with many different people, with different nationalities, religions, ethnic and cultural varieties, and yet music speaks. I'm truly blessed to have such a career that in listening, we understand. If the notes can be played in just the right way, it makes an enormous difference. If sung, the words can travel to the back row and felt the heart of the messenger. When this occurs, we have done our jobs. I believe when we listen with hearts truly softened, sometimes even broken, light and love can enter in. And when that happens, the possibilities of enduring hope and overflowing generosities are endless.
These thoughts are purely my own and are not intended to represent, nor in any way, reflect on the Navarro College District.
Dr. Ricky Walter, DPC, LCDC, LPC, NCC
Community involvement:
Executive Director and CEO of Lifeline Children and Family Services, Inc.
Senior Pastor of Lifeline Fellowship Family Church
What did the speech mean to you?
I was only a few months old at the time Dr. King rendered to the world the famous “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial. The March on Washington signaled what was the start of the African American’s battle for civil and economic rights and an end to racism in our nation. My parents who lived and experienced firsthand the injustices, discrimination, police brutality and inequitable treatment of African-Americans made sure the speech was not a shrine in the cloaks of obscurity but displayed proudly in their pursuit of life, liberty, and justice. I have heard the speech recited hundreds of times over my 57 years. However, with the deaths of so many unarmed Black men and women at the hands of callous law enforcement officers across our nation, the speech has been redefined with vivid significance. The relentless and traumatic replay of the killings has caused unimaginable pain worn on the faces of those demonstrating against the hateful acts. Masked and armed with the Christian religious creed, many of the White Evangelicals are ashamed to admit or mutter the words “Black Lives Matter.” Could it be that Dr. King Jr. was writing a “To Whom It May Concern” letter to the youth of our day? They were not born during the era of the Civil Rights Movement where the John Lewis of those days pledged to get into “good trouble.” I rarely hear them reciting the “I Have A Dream” speech, but I see them living out its true creed. That all men are created equal. I understand fully the clarion call to protect the lives of the unborn. But what about those who live in our neighborhoods and communities. How is it that we can discount their lives in such a dehumanizing fashion?
How close are we to Dr. King’s dream?
My parents are in their late 70s. Our most recent conversations have sadly revealed that little has changed since Dr. King’s famous speech. The fact is that more policies have been enacted to reverse the small strides that have been realized in the 57 years since the March on Washington. It is truly a shame that a duly elected Black President continues to elicit such strong emotions and disenchantment from the majority even after leaving office. I am not a naysayer. I have hope that my children and grandchildren will realize a nation that offers them a place to live safe and foster opportunities for progress and achievement. The truth is that the African-American struggled is the fuel that propels this nation to its highest achievements and global position around the world. After the death of George Floyd, protests around the world testified with firm affirmation, the importance of African-Americans and all minorities. The refusal to accept things the way they are, speaks volumes of the resilience of people of color. Change is inevitable. People of all races, backgrounds, experiences, and orientations have united with one voice to move forward the realization of Dr. King’s dream. Inequities still exist in health care, education, income equality, prison, and mental health access to name a few. However, I am hopeful. We get closer to the realization of the dream with every election as people of color, women and diverse religions run and win local, state, and national elections.
What has changed in our political climate since Dr. King’s speech?
The political climate has become estranged by partisan tribalism and deep conspiracy theories. The argument is not if the political climate has changed as much as it is how entrenched are the definitive lines of ideologies. What used to be easy conversations with co-workers and neighbors have become encounters shrouded in fake smiles and low-key mumbling. Suspiciousness looms heavy in the workplace, communities, gyms, restaurants, sports events, churches, doctor’s offices, and even the grocery stores. Who is for who has led to what once was undercurrents of unspoken political viewpoints. If you do not support Donald Trump, you are a Trump hater. If your views differ or aligned with what use to be known as conservatism, you are a liberal and socialist. Dr. King was touted as a socialist. He was investigated by the FBI suspected of being a communist, or at least a dupe so they could surveil and harass him. You can look as close as your TV or social media feed to get a whiff of the foul stench of political ugliness as the dueling protests play out in the many cities around the nation.
What can we do to move closer to achieving the dream?
I believe the dream can be realized when we all accept our responsibilities in our democracy. That is what is wonderful about our nation. We all get a chance to take part in the selection of those who serve and represent our districts. America is a diverse Nation. What makes our nation so great is the fact that every person: rich, poor, Blacks, Whites, Hispanics, Asians, Pacific Islanders, Native Americans, man, woman, gay, straight, educated, uneducated, religious, non-religious, immigrants, Jew, Gentile, disabled, etc. are God’s creation. God did not ask for opinions or permission to create the diversities to which he decorated his tapestry of creation. Nor does he grant any one race, religion, or gender the right and power to dominate another. Vote! Vote! Vote! Voting is your voice, your right, and your obligation. Dream envisioned and dream realized.
Jerome L. Williams
Community involvement:
Pastor, Bethany Baptist Church of Corsicana
What did the speech mean to you?
The speech meant that each person has value, whether they are an executive of a business corporation or a custodial worker at a school. Also, the speech meant for us to confront the social injustices and race relations in America.
How close are we to Dr. King’s dream?
We have made tremendous strides in the right direction. However, I believe our national, regional, and local leaders need to give space to collectively address our cultural issues if we want the dream to become a reality.
What has changed in our political climate since Dr. King’s speech?
The political climate has changed in our country. The political arena has evolved so much in the past decades. There is tough competition amongst those leaders who we elect to lead our country.
What can we do to move closer to achieving the dream?
Again, the national, regional, and local leaders need to give space to address our cultural issues collectively is we are going to attempt to achieve the dream.
Ruby Williams
Community involvement:
Mayor Pro Tem
Council Woman precinct 2
JESA organization
GW Jackson Multicultural
Christmas In Action
NAACP
Mary Peterson Childcare Center
MLK Community Center
Youth Director and musician, Harmony District
Member, Mt. Olive Baptist Church
Chairman Freedom Field
Bunert Park
What did the speech mean to you?
Dr. King's dream was for all people to one day be free from oppression. A dream is something we think is possible. I do think that Dr. King's dream is attainable.
How close are we to Dr. King’s dream?
At the present time, it seems we are regressing in some areas. It appears that Black lives do not matter.
What has changed in our political climate since Dr. King’s speech?
We have allowed ourselves to become complacent with the status quo.
What can we do to move closer to achieving the dream?
We must not remain silent and accept things as they are. We must speak up and say something. We all have to work together toward a common goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.