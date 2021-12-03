The iconic Salvation Army red kettles and bell ringers are out and about town reminding each of us to give and consider the needs of others this Christmas season. The national leader of The Salvation Army has issued a special bell ringing challenge to communities around the country Dec. 3, in an effort to engage donors and supporters, and raise much needed funds to support year-round Salvation Army services.
“It’s that time again and we’re all thinking about Christmas. Between 3 and 7 p.m. on Dec. 3, I want to challenge you to go out and raise more money than I do at a Salvation Army kettle in your community,” said Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, National Commander for The Salvation Army in the USA. “I’m going to be standing at my local Walmart store, and if you have a Walmart in your community that’s a great place to start. If not, you can ring at your best kettle location. Last year we raised more than half a million dollars in the four-hour window during the challenge.”
This year, The Salvation Army is expanding the National Commanders challenge to include local supporters, partners, and volunteers, as well as Salvation Army Officers, employees, and Advisory Board members. Salvation Army units are encouraged to put together a team of ringers to take on and beat the amount raised by Commissioner Hodder.
“We’re excited to be participating in the National Commander’s fundraising challenge here in Corsicana,” Captain Jennifer Schmidt said. “If you’d like to be part of the bell ringing team on Friday, Dec. 3, please let me know, and we certainly encourage everyone to visit the kettle at SuperOne between 1 to 5 p.m. and drop in a donation.”
“This is a great opportunity to highlight the good work of The Salvation Army and this year we hope to raise $1 million dollars in that four-hour window across the nation. So, get your teams together, make your plans, and just know that from 3-7 p.m. on Dec. 3, I’m going to raise more money that you do!” Hodder said.
For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign, Angel Tree, to set up your own virtual kettle, or any other Salvation Army program, please call 903-874-7131 or visit us at www.salvationarmytexas.org/Corsicana.
