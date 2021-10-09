The year 2020 was unprecedented with an unexpected global pandemic that put the world on hold, except for essential and front line workers. Those who risked their lives to save countless others proved to be the real heroes of the year.
Thanks to a group, including but not limited to, Navarro County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Meyers and the late Dr. Kent Rogers, Corsicana Fire Chief Paul Henley led the charge against the disease and showed the people of Navarro and surrounding counties what it takes to fight back against a deadly virus, and how to do so with poise and a selfless attitude.
Corsicana Fire Chief Paul Henley announced his resignation effective Oct. 15, to accept a position with the Town of Flower Mound. He served the City of Corsicana and Navarro County for three and a half years.
“Corsicana greatly appreciates his service and sends best wishes in his future endeavors,” the City stated in a press release.
Henley was recently named the Texas Fire Chief’s Association Chief of the Year and the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce’s Tom White Citizen of the Year award. Explore Corsicana Magazine named him its Person of the Year.
He was also instrumental in getting a COVID-19 Vaccine Hub at the I.O.O.F. Event Center, which was very successful, providing vaccinations for thousands of recipients.
Meyers posted the following tribute on the NCOEM Facebook page:
“The entire NCOEM team would like to thank Chief Henley for his great leadership, perseverance during difficult times, and a true vision for public safety in our great county. He is one of the most outstanding public servants we have had the privilege to work with in the emergency management realm during his tenure at the City of Corsicana as Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator. Chief Henley was key in so many of our operations over the past three years, especially working through the continuing COVID pandemic. There is never a time when you would call Paul that he didn't answer with an eagerness to help. Chief, we wish you the very best in your new role, and just know your service and dedication to the citizens of this city and county did not go unnoticed. Your leadership and vision will be severely missed by all.”
When winter storms busted city pipes in February, Henley helped load bottled water into residents’ cars, outworking National Guard soldiers half his age.
“I’ve thought long and hard about how I qualified as Citizen of the Year being a city official, but if you ask my wife, this job takes a lot of personal time too. I can say that for Eric Meyers and Dr. Rogers as well. In this line of work, we are not allowed our personal time, especially after the year we had.”
For almost every holiday that city hall was closed, Henley estimates he was in the office, either dealing with COVID-19 testing, vaccinations or winter storms.
“It was amazing to have not only the expertise to do what we had to do this past year, but the professionalism, drive and compassion from those who sacrificed so much to get the mission done,” he said. “I’m super blessed that the community and my firefighters accepted my vision on where I wanted to take us. I didn’t want to settle for mediocrity, I wanted to strive for excellence.”
Civic and community leaders gathered April 13 at the Corsicana Fire Station to honor Henley with a reception.
“It is a very rare opportunity to be recognized with two awards as prestigious as these,” said Assistant Fire Chief Gillen. “Chief Henley is the epitome of someone who is customer service driven and dedicated to our community.”
Gillen said Corsicana Fire Rescue was very fortunate to have a man of his caliber working for the organization.
“He brought things to this community we had never thought about before,” Gillen said. “Through his leadership, we have realized the direction we want to go and the things we could accomplish.”
He said Henley has been a counselor, mentor and a friend.
“The drive that he has had for the COVID clinic, distributing water and the things behind the scenes no one sees, is hard to keep up with,” Gillen said.
Henley thanked the crowd and said a few words.
“Everyone has value and because of you guys, I’m able to do this,” he said. “I can’t thank this community enough for embracing me and helping me complete my vision. I’m only here with your support.”
Henley also thanked his wife for countless years of sacrifice in supporting his career.
City Manager Connie Standridge said Henley has not only made a difference to Corsicana but communities outside the city as well.
“He is a blessing to the City of Corsicana, and this fire department and we appreciate him very much.” she said.
Police Chief Robert Johnson said, not only is Henley his coworker and neighbor, but a friend as well.
“Look at what all he has done for this community,” he said. “You can feel the energy when you are around this man. The community embraced him.”
Criminal District Attorney William Thompson said he and Henley served on the Boys & Girls Club board together.
“He brings a lot to the younger crowd and believes in bringing positive role models to these kids, especially those in need,” Thompson said. “I’m proud to be associated with him.”
Henley said he was humbled by the recognition from his peers.
“It’s a phenomenal thing,” he said. “When people who have been in the business longer than I have recognize my contribution, not only here but at the state level. The letters that came from Corsicana nominating me for these awards are heartfelt and touching. I am honored and blessed.”
Henley said although he is honored and blessed, he doesn't do his job for recognition, but to make a difference.
“I would much rather shine the spotlight on the men and women of EMS and public safety,” he said. “They are the ones making a difference each day. I was just fortunate enough to steer the ship a little bit.”
“Corsicana will be hard pressed to find another Chief with the passion, desire, and leadership Chief Henley had for Corsicana,” stated the Corsicana Professional Firefighters Association. “CFR union members are saddened by his resignation but fully understand his position with all the road blocks he had to endure each step of the way. Best of luck with your next adventure Chief Henley!”
