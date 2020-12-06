The City of Corsicana announced that Santa now has a very special mailbox downtown at the Pocket Park, 118 N. Beaton St. Write your letters and drop them into the special mailbox to send them directly to the North Pole.
Santa will respond to all letters received by Dec. 25. Include your return address and Christmas wishes and check your mailbox for a return letter from Old Saint Nick.
Daily Sun collecting letters for Santa
The Corsicana Daily Sun is looking forward to continuing the tradition of sharing area children’s Letters to Santa Claus in our hometown newspaper.
This is a fun activity many teachers share with their students year after year and the kids enjoy seeing their names in print.
Please include students’ first names only, grade, teacher’s name and school.
Letters must be emailed to news@corsicanadailysun.com in editable type (copy and paste) format by Friday, Dec. 11, for publication in the Tuesday, Dec. 22, edition of the Corsicana Daily Sun.
