For Kianna Aldana, the rigors of her senior year in high school did not keep her from earning a little money. Turns out, it may have been more money than she even imagined.
The soon-to-be Corsicana High School graduate earned a Leadership Scholarship from the company she works for locally. The nationally-known company offers three Leadership Scholarships for varying amounts, and the student employees must be attending an accredited college, university or vocational school the next school year, per Chick-Fil-A’s web site. Additionally, some level of manager has to recommend the student, and scholarship applicants must show how they have demonstrated care and service in the previous 12 months. They must also maintain at least a 3.0 grade point average.
