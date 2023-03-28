Corsicana and Southern Methodist University recently mourned the loss of historian Gerry York, who passed away March 18, of complications from a stroke.
Gerry Don York was born Jan. 31,1936 in Denison, to Agnes and Joe York.
York hailed from Corsicana, and graduated from SMU with a degree in business administration in 1958.
As Corsicana Country Club Historian, York researched and complied a 450-page, 100 year history of the club to celebrate its centennial anniversary.
York was the Curator of SMU's Heritage Hall since construction started on Gerald J. Ford Stadium in 1998. In addition to his work at Heritage Hall and with SMU's DeGolyer Library, York served on the SMU Lettermen's Board of Directors, as well as the SMU Athletics Hall of Fame Selection Committee.
While a student at SMU, he was a member of both the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and the golf team. He then worked in the insurance industry for 40 years.
In his time developing Heritage Hall, he created a documentary film on the 1935 SMU Mustang Rose Bowl football team featuring four players from his native Corsicana: Maco Stewart, Billy Stamps, Bobby Wilson and Bob Finley. York also coordinated interviews and video production for the annual SMU Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. In advance of SMU's centennial, he poured his vast knowledge and passion for SMU sports into working with author Darwin Payne and others to publish "In Honor of The Mustangs" in 2009. It was the first comprehensive look at the history of SMU Athletics.
He was raised in Corsicana, Texas and graduated from SMU where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta. Upon graduation, he began what would be a 50 year career in the insurance business. His retirement years were spent compiling and curating sports history and memorabilia for SMU and the Corsicana Country Club. He was a member of Highland Park Presbyterian Church for over 60 years and served in many capacities. He was an avid golfer, a fan of high school and college sports, a lover of biographies, a member of the Civil War Round Table and a loyal friend, having maintained many Corsicana and SMU friendships his entire life. He was devoted to his wife of 63 years, Polly; a loving father to his children, Kelly and Tim O'Connor, Carter York and Maggy McGiffert; and beloved Grandaddy to his grandchildren, Claire and Clayton Armstrong, Audrey and William O'Connor, Molly and Dom Hernandez, Leo, Walden and Lulu York.
If desired, donations may be made to Highland Park Presbyterian Church. Service at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30 Highland Park Presbyterian Church, 3821 University, Dallas, TX 75205.
On the Net:
