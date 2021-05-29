5-29-21 Tanner Graduates.png

Courtesy photo

Dustin Tanner of Corsicana was honored to be named on Tarleton’s Scholastic Honors Deans List which is one of the highest honors Tarleton State confers to their students. Tanner graduated May 14 from Tarleton State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and a minor in Business.

