Dustin Tanner of Corsicana was honored to be named on Tarleton’s Scholastic Honors Deans List which is one of the highest honors Tarleton State confers to their students. Tanner graduated May 14 from Tarleton State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and a minor in Business.
Corsicana student graduates Tarleton with honors
- From Staff Reports
