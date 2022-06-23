The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor hosted commencement services for the Spring 2022 semester May 7. This was the university's 166th graduating class, with 403 confirmed graduates, including Corsicana’s Caleb Johnson, General Studies.
UMHB President Dr. Randy O'Rear commended students for their dedication and determination to finish their degrees and celebrated the accomplishments of the class of 2022.
“It is great to be together in Crusader Stadium surrounded by the family members and friends who have encouraged these graduates,” he said. “Class of 2022, 63 of you are the first in your family to graduate from college. 190 of you only took 3 years to graduate, and 24 of you are graduating with a perfect 4.0. The youngest members of your class, there are two of you, are 19 years old, and the oldest member of your class is 62 years young.”
“When you began your college journey, I know you probably expected some unforeseen twists and turns. But I doubt any of you expected the curveballs that you were thrown,” he said. “During your time here at UMHB the world shut down due to COVID and Central Texas froze. For a period of time, you did not have the typical college experience. And yet, when you were asked about your time here, those are some of the moments many of you said have shaped you the most. You said you learned just how strong you really are, you found an extended family, and you realized how much you needed each other.”
