McNeese State University presented degrees to 573 graduates during two ceremonies for the university’s 157th commencement Friday, Dec. 10. Mariah Elizabeth Lee, of Corsicana, earned a bachelor of science in criminal justice, graduating Summa Cum Laude.
Corsicana student graduates with honors
- From Staff Reports
