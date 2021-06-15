Grady Britton of Corsicana, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, recently graduated Magna Cum Laude from LeTourneau University held Spring 2021 commencement services recently for around 200 graduates who received bachelor's and master's degrees.
Graduates with summa cum laude honors maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.8 and a perfect 4.0 throughout their college coursework. Those with magna cum laude honors maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.6 and 3.79, and cum laude graduates maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.40 and 3.59.
LeTourneau University is the Christian polytechnic university where educators engage students to nurture Christian virtue, develop competency and ingenuity in their professional fields, integrate faith and work, and serve the local and global community.
