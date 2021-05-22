Jonathan Thomson, of Corsicana, earned his Bachelor of Science, Business Administration: Commerce, graduating Cum Laude from Centenary College of Louisiana May 8 at the Gold Dome. He was also recognized at the college’s annual Honors Convocation May 7 for achievements in academics and campus leadership.
Centenary faculty and staff recognized the honorees, including recipients of academic department and campus awards as well as those inducted into honor societies. The college celebrated the Class of 2021 at a morning ceremony and the Class of 2020 in the afternoon and awarded bachelor of arts and science degrees to undergraduates as well as master's degrees in education and business.
Eleven students in the Class of 2020 graduated summa cum laude, earning grade point averages of 3.9 or higher. Twelve students earned the magna cum laude designation, with a 3.7 to 3.89 GPA, and 15 achieved cum laude, with a 3.5 to 3.69 GPA. Eleven students graduated with departmental honors.
In the Class of 2021, 15 students graduated summa cum laude, 21 earned magna cum laude, and 23 graduated cum laude. Fifteen students graduated with departmental honors.
Photo galleries from both ceremonies are available at centenary.edu/photos. A video from the Honors Convocation is available on Centenary's YouTube channel www.youtube.com/watch?v=CqstO2NwW7I
