Angelo State University in San Angelo announced the students achieving the Dean's List designation for the 2020 fall semester, including Larisa Sharp of Corsicana.
To be eligible for the ASU Dean's List, full-time undergraduate students must maintain a 3.25 or better grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
The complete fall 2020 Dean's List is available at angelo.edu.
Angelo State University, founded in 1928, is part of the Texas Tech University System with campuses across the state, Angelo State has been ranked as one of The Princeton Review's "Best Colleges" in the nation since 2010, and is also a College of Distinction.
For more information, log on to angelo.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.