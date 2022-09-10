Tina Fagan of Corsicana has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Summer 2022 President's List.
The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
