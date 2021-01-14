Study.TIF

Corsicana's Jonathan Thomson was one of 241 Centenary College students named to the Dean's List for Fall 2020.

The honor list names all students who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours taken for a letter grade during the spring semester.

About Centenary College of Louisiana:

Centenary College of Louisiana is a selective, residential, national liberal arts college affiliated with the United Methodist Church. Founded in 1825, it is the oldest chartered liberal arts college west of the Mississippi River and is a member of the Associated Colleges of the South.

