The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor announced that 502 students have been listed on the Spring 2022 Provost’s Honor Roll, including Corsicana’s Christopher Rollins.
To receive this recognition, a student must achieve a 3.85 grade point average or better on a 4.0 scale.
In conjunction with this, 523 students were named on the Dean’s Honor Roll for Spring 2022. To receive this recognition, a student must achieve a 3.5 – 3.849 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
