Corsicana’s Grady Britton has been named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at LeTourneau University where he majors in Mechanical Engineering.
The Dean's List recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester.
LeTourneau University President Dr. Dale A. Lunsford said being named to the Dean's List is a significant academic achievement and honor.
"As the comprehensive Christian polytechnic institution in the country, LeTourneau University attracts students who are among our nation’s best,” Lunsford said. “I'm especially impressed with these honor roll students, and I expect them to have a significant impact on our future."
