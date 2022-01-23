Mariah Elizabeth Lee of Corsicana has been named to the President’s Honor List for the fall 2021 semester at McNeese State University.
To be on the President’s Honor List, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA or better while carrying at least 15 semester hours. A senior eligible for graduation but carrying less than 15 hours is also eligible provided that student was on the President’s Honor List the previous semester.
