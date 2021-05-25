Myria Dry of Corsicana has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Winter 2021 President's List. The winter term runs from January to May.
Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List.
Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution, educating traditional-aged students and working adults online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.