Corsicana's Frank Rivas is among top scholars at Southwestern College in Winfield and at Southwestern College Professional Studies named to the Dean's Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester.
Full-time students who earned grade point averages of at least 3.70 were eligible for the honor.
Southwestern College is a private liberal arts college, founded in 1885 by Methodists in south central Kansas. Southwestern College Professional Studies provides options for online students in any location and has been named a top provider for persons serving in the military. The college continues to be affiliated with the United Methodist Church and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission to offer bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.