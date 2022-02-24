In a world where you can be anything, a second grader at Bowie Elementary chose kindness and acceptance. Addison Levine, wrote a powerful message of kindness to her classmates and peers, titled “Do Not Judge.”
In the letter, she expresses the importance of not judging others based on their physical attributes or by their disabilities and encourages us to have manners and treat others with kindness. This thoughtful reminder is heartfelt and inspiring.
“It is incredible to see our students using their voice to spread positivity. I commend Addison for sharing this letter with us, it made our day. Thank you, Addison, for leading the way for a better world!” said Hollye Usery, Bowie Elementary Principal.
Usery knew Levine's two-page letter was exactly the type of character that exemplifies what it means to be the Bowie Best.
Bowie BEST means “Building Exemplary Students Together” and it fills the district with pride knowing that it is molding tomorrow’s leaders.
The district encourages everyone to read Levine’s words of wisdom online at www.cisd.org
