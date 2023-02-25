Cole Montfort recently clinched the fourth place buckle in age group two Sporting Clays at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Junior Shoot-Out, Feb. 16 through 19 at the National Shooting Sports Complex in San Antonio.
Over 1,000 youth shooters competed to be able to secure one of the 140 positions in the Sporting Clays Finals. Cole shot an 85/100 in the preliminaries to secure a spot in the Finals where he shot a personal best of 95/100 for a combined total score of 180.
This was Cole’s fifth year to shoot as a member of the Navarro County 4-H Shotgun Club. He is a seventh grader at Corsicana Middle School and the son of Clint and Jima Montfort.
Navarro County 4-H Shotgun Club had 19 other members participate and included: Jaxson Aten, Nick Aucamp, Ty Autrey, River Blades, Luke Boyde, Jacob Castillo, Dylan Dickerson, Pearson Franks, Molly Gamez, Isaac Ingham, Casen Montfort, Eli Payne, Romeo Rodriguez, Easton Smithart, Colt Steele, Jet Tacker, Corbin Teetz, Gracie Teetz, and Chandler Ware. Many members shot personal bests in one or more events.
Shooters competed in Sporting Clays, American Trap, American Trap Doubles, and Super Sporting. The club would like to thank all of their amazing sponsors who helped make the opportunity to participate in this event possible.
