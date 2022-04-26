This summer, Grayson Smith from Corsicana will join outstanding elementary school students from across the state to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM, taking place at the University of Texas at Dallas.
NYLF Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Grayson was nominated to attend the forum by his fourth grade teacher at Sam Houston Elementary.
“‘No One Walks Alone, Nadie Camina Solo’” this is what we all strive to live at Sam Houston and Grayson is one of our team captains who is ready to ensure each student feels they are a team member and inspires others to pass on that same feeling!” said Krystal Chairez, fourth grade Bilingual Teacher.
“Each morning, Grayson is ready and waiting for students at drop off. He greets them with a smile and assists them into the school. On our High Five Fridays he is out there dancing along to the beat of the music ensuring to put smiles on everyone's faces. He encourages others to keep trying in class, and I have even heard him speak of his goals to be just like his uncle [Shade Boulware] a recognized leader in our community.”
In addition to participating as a student leader and CISD’s Gifted and Talented Program, he is also passionate about sports and plays baseball, basketball, as well as flag football at our local YMCA. With dreams of being a Doctor, if he does not make it to the NFL of course, Grayson is looking forward to gaining the hands-on medical experience that the forum provides.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Grayson to meet, work, and collaborate with fellow high-aspiring students from other cities and schools,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision.
“Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At NYLF Pathways to STEM, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in the classroom while gaining exposure to STEM fields and concepts. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”
For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world—and themselves—in new ways.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.