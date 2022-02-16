Staying laser-focused on his future, Axel Arredondo, Corsicana High School senior, has made it his mission to make his dreams come true. This CHS senior was not going to pass up opportunities that surrounded him.
Recently, during their 32nd annual conference, the Texas Association for Alternative Education announced Arredondo as a recipient of the Fall 2021 Taylor Mareau Scholarship award. He was one of the two students selected as a recipient.
The Taylor Marceau TAAE Scholarship is open to any student pursuing an alternative education program in the state of Texas. TAAE is a network of educators from across the state who provide students with access to quality education in college or vocational programs.
“Axel is a wonderful student with great character! He has a bright future,” said Sean Kays, Corsicana High School Principal. “Thank you, TAAE for recognizing the grit in this student, and he couldn’t be more deserving,”
Arredondo will receive $1,000 towards his dreams of attending the Texas State Technical College in Waco, where he plans to pursue an Associates in Electrical Power and a certification in Electrical Maintenance and Construction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.