Two Corsicana students were among the more than 700 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates during a commencement ceremony May 7.
Derek Nutt earned a Bachelor of Arts in applied studies and Hannah Smith earned a Bachelor of Science in molecular and cellular biology.
Graduates include students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences and University College.
University President David Burks recognized the candidates as they were recommended by the faculty for graduation.
Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state.
