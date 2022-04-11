More than 525 students were named to the fall 2021 Dean's List at College of Our Lady of the Elms, including Corsicana's Anna Stroder and Sember Stroder.
To qualify for the Dean's List, full-time students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher, without incompletes.
Elms College is a co-educational Catholic college offering a liberal arts curriculum that prepares students holistically for a purposeful life in a diverse and interconnected world. Founded in 1928 by the Sisters of St. Joseph, Elms College has a tradition of educating reflective, principled and creative learners, who are rooted in faith, educated in mind, compassionate in heart, responsive to civic and social obligations, and capable of adjusting to change without compromising principle.
