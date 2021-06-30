Corsicana Police Department SWAT officers used an explosive breaching method Wednesday morning to apprehend a suspect on a high risk search and arrest warrant.
Jervonte Anderson, 20, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery, and possession of marijuana over four ounces but less than five pounds, in a drug-free zone. His bond was set at $100,000 for aggravated robbery and $25,000 for possession of marijuana.
Chief of Police Robert Johnson said the search and arrest warrant stemmed from an aggravated assault which happened around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, June 27 where a man was shot in the back as he was fleeing an apartment following an altercation with the suspect. The victim is currently in a Dallas area hospital.
“Officers quickly bypassed a metal door and several locks around 6:30 a.m. June 30 at the Silver Lake Apartments in the 1600 block of E. 13th Ave.” Johnson said in a press release. “This breaching technique allowed the officers to have the suspect in custody within seconds.”
Johnson said additional arrests are anticipated.
