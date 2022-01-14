Kicking off the new year with a loud Tiger Roar, Corsicana Middle School is already claiming 2022 as a year of opportunities. Outdoor education teacher David Richardson took that catchphrase to heart when he applied for the Riding for Focus Grant.
He was informed via email that CMS is a Riding for Focus grantee.
“I applied for the Outride grant to provide another avenue for students to get outside and experience outdoor activities,” Richardson said. “Outdoor Education at CMS allows students the opportunity to learn about outdoor activities.”
Corsicana Middle School will receive 20 bikes for students and two for the teachers.
Outride is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of youth through cycling. Outride’s mission is to increase access to cycling for young people so that every kid can experience the freedom, joy, and community that riding a bike can provide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.