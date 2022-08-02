Allen Guery is leading his team Aug. 3-10 from Corsicana to Las Vegas Nevada to compete in the American Poolplayers Association 2022 Eight-Ball World Pool Championships.
His team, “It’s Just A Game” competed in several tournaments and advanced in “the playoffs” in order to compete in the Las Vegas tournament.
“It’s a whole other game when you get to Vegas,” said Guery a World Champion himself, who qualified for Vegas in 2020 but the Championships were canceled due to the pandemic.
Guery qualified again and won the 2021 World Championship Eight-Ball tournament as a singles player.
Guery recalled the last shot he made to win the championship during a recent interview at the Corsicana VFW Post 3366.
“It was a rail shot with another ball blocking mine. I was so surprised that it went in I jumped up; when I landed, I tore the calf muscle from the bone” he said. “It hurt but I would do it again,” he said.
Now as a team captain, Guery just might find another winner in Vegas. “This is the first team from Corsicana to compete there, he said.
Getting on a team like this is competitive, said Guery. “Most of the team I’ve met while playing pool, a couple are longtime friends.
A few members of “It’s Just A Game” Team members JJ. Schultz, whose daughter, Katie recently competed in the American Poolplayers Association Jr. Nationals Nine-Ball tournament in Saint Louis, and Stephanie Minze said they are excited to go to Las Vegas, but consider it a business trip.
Minze recently competed in a singles Eight-Ball tournament in Las Vegas where she finished 17.
Guery said there are times when it’s difficult to eat because of nerves but he’s confident his team will overcome the challenges and compete well.
“It’s stressful being there as team captain you have to keep track of people’s scores and help to keep them focused. There’s a lot of strategy about who to put up in matches,” he said.
It’s a tremendous accomplishment for everyone to qualify. Corsicana’s will compete against teams from all over the United States and the world.
There’ll be 500 tables there said Guery, a far cry from the five tables that were at the Corsicana VFW when I started competing in APA four years ago.
“We have a good team of good people who want to come from Vegas with the trophies, said Guery.
The members of APA have fun when they shoot pool but once the balls start to break it’s more than just a game.
