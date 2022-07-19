The game of pool is an individual sport but after stepping up to a pool table, 14-year-old Katie Shultz, from Corsicana seems to come out of her shell.
Shultz recently traveled July 6 to Saint Louis, Missouri, to compete in the American Pool-players Association, Junior Nationals Nine- Ball Tournament.
With her brother, encouraging her in person and many more family and friends cheering her on from around North Texas, Katie came in fifth place out of more than 100 at her skill level who competed against her in nine-ball tournament.
Katie was the only competitor from Navarro County, and one of five from North Texas to compete in Saint Louis.
Her brother Tyler accompanied her to the tournament.
Before they even checked into their hotel, Katie said she was ready to go practice.
“There was a lot of practice before and after matches, a lot of fun tournaments to play in at night also,” she said.
Katie talked about her first impressions of the National Tournament before getting ready to play in a tournament last Wednesday in Corsicana.
“There was a lot of good energy up there, it was a good and fun experience. Most of the kids were really respectful,” she said.
Shultz said she was encouraged by the support that she received from back home. Her matches were broadcast with the help of her brother Tyler on Facebook Live.
“I was told I kept quite a few houses rowdy and loud.”
Katie came back from deficits to win some of her matches. “In pool anything can happen,” said Tyler, “She showed a lot of grit competing like she did.”
APA nine-ball scoring is one point for every ball, with the nine ball worth two points. The first player to 25 points wins the match.
Katie played the way she would anywhere like Ennis or back home in Corsicana, he said. “I am proud of her; it was fun to see,” Tyler said.
Tyler, who also plays pool, said he was impressed with how his sister handled the new situation. “In pool there is no one out there but you for her to go out there on that big of a stage.”
This was Katie’s first trip to the APA Junior National Tournament.
“We’re going for first next year,” I want to bring home a trophy,” she said.
Katie returned home to cheers and hugs of congratulations after losing her second out of six total matches.
“I consider myself a respectful competitor” she said. “I wish it was already time to go back.”
Next year’s Junior APA nin-ball tournament will be held in either late June or July, according to Katie.
Before then, she said she have more time to practice, and focus on taking her time between shots and relaxing before taking a shot.
One thing is for certain there are already plenty of folks watching and rooting for Katie when she steps up to any pool table.
