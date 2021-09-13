This football season, the 2021 Corsicana Tiger football team, in conjunction with the Texas Veterans Parade, is honoring Elliott Beale, a 1940 Corsicana High School graduate. Elliott, who wore number 45 for the Tigers, was killed in combat in June of 1944 during the invasion of Normandy, France.
One of the best all around athletes to wear the Blue and Gold of Corsicana, Elliott earned six varsity letters in high school, including two in football, two in track and two basketball. He was also part of a State Championship FFA Judging team and sang in the Glee Club. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church, where his funeral was held.
Army Airforce 1st Lt. E.H. Beale was shot down five days after D Day. His single engine plane was flying at treetop levels over the French countryside, spotting targets for American battleships and artillery when it exploded.
On Labor Day weekend, the Texas Veterans Parade CEO, Elizabeth Brown, Founder Bill McNutt and former Tiger football letterman Larry Deeds made a presentation to the Tiger Football team about this hero of Corsicana High School, and presented a large photograph of the former Tiger end in his jersey to be hung in the VIP area of Tiger Stadium.
The team received a challenge for the season from McNutt, revolving around three words, Team, Duty and Honor. He said "these three words exemplifies what you ought to be, what you can be and what you will be."
Elizabeth Brown presented the Tiger Football team with a special gift from the last living Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams. It is a large canvas combat map of Iwo Jima, where Williams destroyed seven pillboxes using his flamethrower. He was presented the Medal of Honor by President Harry Truman at the White House in October of 1945.
McNutt said 37 Corsicana High School students were killed in military service in World War II.
“We plan on honoring one each year fall during football season and during our Veterans Parade held the third Saturday in May each year. "
Head football coach Hal Wasson accepted the Iwo Map from the Texas Veterans Parade on behalf of his team and the large photograph of the former Tiger football player.
"It is hard for us to even understand the kind of sacrifices these former students made during World War II,” he said. “Elliott Beale will be honored by us all season long. "
If you know any relatives of this young hero, please let the Corsicana Daily Sun know. He was married to his CHS sweetheart, Fayrene Barron of Corsicana. His parents were Mr. and Mrs. R. H. Beale; his two sisters were, Nellie Beale and Mattie Tedder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.