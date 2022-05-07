The Salvation Army in Corsicana is excited to celebrate National Salvation Army Week, May 9 through 15. The week will kick off with a proclamation at 10 a.m. Monday, May 9 at City Hall.
Support The Salvation at Chick-fil-A any time Tuesday, May 10 by placing a mobile order and typing “Salvation Army” in the special instructions.
Show Your Shield Wednesday, May 11 by helping to promote the work of The Salvation Army or sharing your story.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit will host ‘Cue for a Cause from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 13. Dine in or to-go, mention the event and 15% of sales will be donated to The Salvation Army.
A Lemonade Social will wrap up the week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14 in the Pocket Park downtown, however, Applebee's will host a Spirit Night Thursday, May 19 with 15% of sales donated to The Salvation Army.
Since 1896, The Salvation Army has faithfully and consistently worked to help those in need from our community, 365 days a year providing assistance to individuals and families who may find themselves in crisis, shelter to those experiencing homelessness, food and meals to the hungry, and much more.
In 1954, the week of Nov. 18 to Dec. 4, now recognized in May, was declared by the United States Congress and proclaimed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to be the first National Salvation Army Week, as a reminder to Americans to give freely of themselves. In his speech, President Eisenhower said:
“Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood. In time of war, the men and women of this organization have brought to those serving their country far from home, friendliness and warm concern. In the quieter days of peace, their work has been a constant reminder to us all that each of us is neighbor and kin to all Americans. Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all.”
Today, The Salvation Army is at work in more than 130 countries around the world. Here in the USA, The Salvation Army is issuing a rallying cry for Americans to “Love Beyond.” The organization's message is simply that when we love beyond the circumstances of life, we can provide hope and help for millions who need it; love beyond shelter, love beyond hunger, love beyond disasters. Love Beyond is also a symbol of the resources and programs that so many people rely on year-round when they turn to The Salvation Army for assistance.
“National Salvation Army Week presents a wonderful opportunity for us to let the community know more about the work of The Salvation Army in Navarro County,” said Captain Jennifer Schmidt, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army.
“We want to recognize and celebrate the partners, supporters, and volunteers who make the ministry of the Army possible and invite everyone to join us as we celebrate National Salvation Army Week.”
With more than 7,500 centers of operation in the U.S., The Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to love beyond and meet needs in Jesus’ name, without discrimination – wherever it exists. For more information, or to make a donation, please call The Salvation Army of Corsicana at 903-874-7131 or visit them at 212 E. First Ave., Corsicana TX 75110, or online at www.salvationarmytexas.org/Corsicana
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for more than 130 years in the United States. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a broad array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar The Salvation Army spends is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, go to www.salvationarmyusa.org
