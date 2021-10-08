Corsicana Main Street and Parks & Recreation will present Boo On The Block from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday Oct. 28 in downtown.
Kids can pick up their Boo Maps from the Boo Headquarters on Beaton between Fifth and Collin as local businesses will offer trick or treating all around downtown.
The Parks Department will sponsor the Haunted Hayride through downtown alleys with help from the Navarro College Softball team. The ride is recommended for ages 10 and older.
Other festivities include face painting, a balloon artist, pictures by Memories by Melissa, and more in the Pocket Park. Digital images from Memories by Melissa are available for $20.
Corsicana Fire and Police Departments will also take part in the event, with games and activities on Beaton Street. Don’t forget to stop by the Square Root’s annual Pumpkin Patch at 222 N. Main.
