The ministers and constituents of the East Texas District of the Pentecostal Church of God will gather for their annual Camp Meeting and Convention Monday, July 26 through Wednesday, July 28 at the District Convention Center at 3521 Business 45 North in Corsicana.
Services are open to the public. Camp Meeting service will begin at 7 p.m. nightly.
“Evening services will feature worship with the dynamic preaching of guest speaker Rev. Jonathan Suber,” said Reverend Roy Carrico, District Bishop.
Junior Church activities will be provided for both morning and evening services for children 4 to 10 years old.
Monday night will kick off the event with a high-energy youth emphasis service.
Impact Youth Ministries will be Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.
The Pentecostal Women’s Ministry service will begin Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The Pentecostal Impact Youth Ministries business will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On Wednesday evening, at 7 p.m., the department of Hispanic Ministries will host a special service with singing and preaching in Spanish. A translator will be provided.
A special memorial service in honor of ministers or family members who died in the past year will lead the Tuesday morning session from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
District business will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
For more information call 903-872-3664.
