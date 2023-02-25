The City of Corsicana is growing, and with that development comes a need for commercial and residential development.
Council members and city officials hosted a town hall, at the Corsicana City Government Center, Tuesday to discuss the permitting and inspection processes within Corsicana.
Pct. 3 Councilman Chris Woolsey and Pct. 4 Councilman Jeff Smith hosted the town hall and acted as moderators. Both said they wanted to hear from those involved so they could find tangible solutions to help to improve permitting process. Enoch Basnett, the city’s new Manager of Planning and Zoning was introduced Tuesday.
Basnett, who started in his current position with the city Jan. 30, said he hopes to implement workable changes to the permitting process where they are needed.
Councilman Jeff Smith said he believes Basnett will do well in a position that has been vacant since October of 2022.
“Enoch is a Corsicana boy, and we’re happy to have him back,” said Smith. Basnett previously worked as a Navarro County Assistant District Attorney, before he took the same job in Cherokee County.
Both Smith and Woolsey said they were going to give Basnett quite a bit to look at, including how the permitting processes are handled in other cities comparable to Corsicana.
That review will include the cost of permits and inspections.
Several builders, contractors and business owners, spoke about a desire to streamline the process involved with new and remodeled construction, both inside and outside of historic downtown area.
Many asked that there be some kind of packet or digital tool which could act as a guide for anyone who considering beginning a commercial or residential project.
Others spoke about confusion pertaining to a primary building inspector in Corsicana and Navarro County. The position has been posted but has remained unfilled for two and a half years. Since that time the city and county have outsourced inspections, according to City Manager, Connie Standridge.
Standridge also said the city has around 40 vacant job psotions including 17 in the city’s Utility Department.
Several also shared concerns about the Public Health District Registered Sanitarian, Anthony McGee, as the requirements for opening a restaurant are different than other commercial buildings and can cause confusion and lost time and money for both contractors and business owners, according to several of those in attendance.
The Navarro County Health Department is a separate entity and is independent of direct local government oversight.
Mayor Don Denbow and Connie Standridge each acknowledged that they have addressed issues with McGee at various times.
Following the meeting Councilman Woolsey said he was pleased with the outcome of the town hall.
“We had the chance to address some of the issues that people have been asking us about, and talk about some ways to improve in the future,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.