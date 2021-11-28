Corsicana Troop Support Angels are preparing for the Christmas Packing Season. The big packing will be held at the First Baptist Church in Corsicana Dec. 4. Orientation will begin at 9 a.m.
“We will always accept help from anyone willing to help us pack,” said Cyndi Parrish, the Angels' President and Coordinator.
The Angels have been lifting the spirits and spreading Christmas cheer among deployed troops for 21 years, Parrish said. The Angels send out approximately 15 to 20 boxes per month to service men and women deployed overseas.
“We are always looking for more people to send packages too,” Parrish said, “But that also means that our troops are deployed which isn’t a good thing.”
The organization has only missed one month in 21 years and that was during COVID when international shipping was prohibited.
During the Christmas season, the Angels, located at 111 E. First Ave. in Corsicana, send approximately 15 to 20 packages and an additional 300 stockings that will be shared with shipmates and battle buddies.
Approximately 150 of those stockings were painted by members and friends of the Corsicana Art League, which adds a hometown touch to the packages that usually include antiperspirant, soaps, shampoos, body wash, and wipes. This year, the hard-to-find items include dental floss and tube shaving cream, according Parrish.
She cautioned against donating aerosol cans because they explode in the desert heat.
Batteries, AA and AAA, are also valued items.
Socks are provided by the Navarro County Republican Women and a small fruitcake donated by Collin Street Bakery are also included.
Parrish, an Oregon transplant, said that every item collected is needed by someone, including local veterans and those who live in nursing or assisted living facilities.
“The Angels' wings spread over our entire community,” she said.
“Some things are harder to find this year because of shortages,” said Parrish, who also noted the price of shipping has increased from $13 to $18 a box.
“We can fit anywhere between $120 and $150 worth of items into each box,” she said.
Parrish is beginning her third Christmas season with the organization and said the effort is a labor of love. She is a military mom who said she is known as the woman who gets things done, although she said she couldn’t do it alone.
She thanked the Corsicana Lions Club, the CAF’s Coyote Squadron Members and friends of the Corsicana Art League, Post 1009 of the Vietnam Veterans Association, and other local veterans groups for their continued support.
Anyone wishing to drop of a donation to the non-profit can do so at 111 E. First Ave. in Corsicana. Call 503-887-7902 to set up a time.
