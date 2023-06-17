The Corsicana Veterinary Clinic, located at 1701 W. Second Avenue, has been working on a new 7,000 square foot clinic expansion since last November. The new clinic, which is tentatively set to open this August, will build upon the current clinic’s 2,100 square footage, providing more availability and range of veterinary services.
As part of that expansion, a new doctor has been brought onboard to assist with the clinic’s gowing commitment to pet care. Olivia Combs-Ritch.
Combs-Ritch comes from Florence, a small Central Texas town, near Fort Cavazos. She comes from a large family with eight other siblings, and grew up with a variety of farm and domestic animals.
“I didn’t know I wanted to be a vet until I was sixteen,” she said. “I was a point where I said ‘Oh, I have to start thinking about what I have to do.’”
During those years, she befriended a veterinarian by the name of Dr. Davis, who went to her church. Davis allowed her to shadow her on animal care visits. It was during that time Combs-Ritch decided this was the career path for her, one that would allow her to care about animals and their people.
“I got to see what a great vet could do,” she said
Initially homeschooled until college, she attended Central Texas College in Killeen, later going to Texas A&M for vet school.
Combes-Ritch is a brand new Corsicana transplant, having come here to work with Dr. Scott Barham. One of her biggest interests in working at Corsicana Veterinary Clinic is educating pet owners to understand their pets better through care and nutrition needs, as well as favoring orthopedic surgeries to help take care of illness and injuries.
Her orthapedics classes are what led her to meet Dr. Barham. After hearing Dr. Barham was looking for an associate, her instructor recommended Combes-Ritch as an addition to his office.
“I just fell in love with his staff, and him, and his personality,” she said. “He loves surgery too, so it all meshed really well.”
Combes-Ritch’s addition to staff will be a benefit to Barham, allowing him additional time and support to focus on more in-depth surgeries. She also wants to provide services to “pocket pets” in the future, offering care for small animals like hamsters and rabbits once she becomes more established at the clinic. Additionally, she plans to make educational resources available for pet owners on the clinic’s website.
The vet practitioner is also looking forward to meeting and connecting with her patients and their humans.
“I love questions,” she said. “I love it when people are curious about how they can keep their pets healthy. I love it when they are invested as well. If people are curious and have questions, I am happy to answer them.”
“I’m really glad this is a smaller town. I come from a smaller town.... I guess I would like people to know that I feel like I’m cut from the same cloth basically, and I’d love to be a part of the community.”
