The annual Voice of Democracy audio-essay program and Patriot's Pen youth essay contest provide middle and high school students with unique opportunity to express themselves through democratic and patriotic-themed essays. This year's audio-essay theme was “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?” The Patriot's Pen theme was “What is Patriotism to Me?”
Each year, more than 220,000 students in grades 6-12 nationwide compete for a chance to win their share of $3.5 million in scholarships and awards.
Audio-essay state winners receive a minimum of $1,000 scholarship. The national winner receives a $30,000 scholarship. The top state prize for the Patriot's Pen essay is a minimum of $500 and the national prize is $5,000.
Both contests are promoted and supported through the help of school systems and teachers. Commander Miles extends his thanks to the teachers in Northeast Georgia who promote these youth programs.
VFW Post Quartermaster Billy Richards presented two checks totaling $600 to Hannah Carlisle for placing first place locally and second place in VFW District 30 in the Voice of Democracy audio-essay contest. Hannah is a senior at Corsicana High School. She represented her community and post with distinction. She presented an excellent essay and competed against some very tough competition.
Arianna Neason received $200 for her essay. She placed second locally and is a student at Mildred High School.
Quartermaster Richards also presented two checks totaling $450 to Adam Holeman. His Patriot's Pen essay placed first at VFW 3366 and second at District 30. Adam is in 8th grade at Mildred Middle School. His competition was equally tough. He represented his Mildred community and school well.
Cade Garrett, a 6th grade student at Mildred placed second locally and received a certificate and $200 from VFW Post 3366.
Cooper Hayes placed third and received a certificate and $100 for his entry in the Patriot's Pen essay. He is a student from Mildred Middle School
To see more of this year's winners, tune in to the VFW's first ever virtual Parade of Winners on April 1 at 7 p.m. CDT, live on Facebook.
