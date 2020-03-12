The Corsicana Visitors’ Bureau recently presented a grant check for the Tour of Corsicana Bike Stage Race set for March 21 and 22.
Racing starts with a Saturday morning five mile individual time trial and then will move to the historic brick streets in downtown Corsicana mid-afternoon. Stage two of the race is very spectator friendly and compared to Nascar on two-wheels.
On Sunday, the racers, depending on their class will endure a grueling 22 to 88 mile loop out in the Pursley area.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information call the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce at 903-874-4731.
