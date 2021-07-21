Corsicana YMCA hosted its inaugural YMCA Bash Saturday which included free classes, games, hot dogs, face painting, balloons a water slide and the Kona Ice truck.
“We created the YMCA Bash last year to replace our annual golf tournament but had to cancel it due to COVID,” said Thomas Burns, CEO. “It just happened to coincide with our 135th anniversary but we look forward to hosting it every year and continuing to watch it grow.”
Burns said quite a few families attend the Bash to swim in the indoor pool, enjoy the face painting and balloon animals.
“A lot of people may not know everything we offer throughout the community such as our after school programs, day camps and year round swimming lessons,” Burns said. “The YMCA is not confined within the walls of the building we are out in the community.”
The Corsicana Y was only the second in the state and its was constructed in 1915. The present facility was completed in 1968 and is located in Community Park. A $1.3 million renovation and expansion was completed in 1981. A second renovation and expansion was completed in 2000.
The YMCA of Corsicana has programs for all ages. Youth programs include: Day Camp, Kid’s Club, After-School program, open swim, open gym, racquetball, soccer, Karate, basketball, swim lessons, water safety instruction, swim team, baseball, sport’s camps, weight training, and exercise classes. Scholarships are provided for youth that have a financial need.
Adult programs include: water aerobics classes, land aerobics classes, weight training, personal training, lap swim, racquetball, basketball, and volleyball. Senior activities include water walking, arthritis swim classes, swim lessons, trips and luncheons.
