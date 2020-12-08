Corsicana YMCA hosted its 28th annual Jingle Bell Jog Saturday, Dec. 5. The 5K and 1 mile fun run benefits the Corsicana YMCA.
Awards were given to the top overall male and female finishers and the top three age-group finishers.
Top Male Finisher: Gildardo Aguilar
Top Female Finisher: Belle Moore
Male 8 and Under: A. Burns; C. Cloward; J. Sanchez
Male 9 to 14: Aidan Lagomarsino; Jot Grant; C. Branch
Male 15 to 20: Jack Gill; Kurt Kemp; Matt Derdin
Male 21 to 30: Victor Rodriguez; John Gage;
Male 31 to 40: Derek Kester; Chris Jacinto; Ethan McCartney
Male 41 to 54: Joel Haden; Matt Branch; Brent Stewart
Male 55 and Over: Terry Evans; David Booth
Female 9 to 14: Elliette Stewart; B. Burns; K. Cottongame
Female 15 to 20: Lauren Moses; Abriana Ruiz
Female 21 to 30: Grace Updegrove; Sarah Updegrove; Leanne Evans
Female 31 to 40: Meagen Rucks; Anonymous; Kristin Williams
Female 41 to 54: Whitney Pratt; Jennifer Heil; Jima Montfort
Female 55 and Over: Robin Williams; Deadra Gage; Tammie Johnston
