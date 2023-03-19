Texas recording artist Chaser Crouch of Corsicana, is one of eight new Texas country music artists selected to perform at the Future Faces Showcase during the Texas Regional Radio Awards Show March 26 and 27 at Arlington Live.
The Future Faces Show is designed to present the “Future Faces” of the Texas/Red Dirt Music genre in an intimate acoustic song swap setting so the audience can get to know these artist better.
The chosen Future Faces performers are selected by a committee and must be a new artist within the last two years and have charted at least one release on the Texas Country Music Charts within the last year.
In September of 2022, Chaser released “FM Station” to radio. “FM Station” successfully made the Texas Country Music Chart, Texas Regional Radio Chart and Texas Internet Radio Chart. Chaser recently teamed up with Grammy award-winning producer and engineer Michael D Clute for his new release “Born To Ride.”
“Born To Ride” was released in February to radio and debuted on the Texas Country Music Charts and the Texas Regional Radio Charts the first week. “Born To Ride” was Texas Country Music Association “Song of The Week” the seond week. Currently, “Born To Ride” is charting on the Texas Country Music Chart No. 44, Texas Regional Radio Chart No. 75 and the Texas Internet Radio Chart No.56.
Also performing in the 2023 Future Faces Show: Olivia Harms, Landon Heights, Sandee June, James Robert Webb, Amanda Farris, Jordan Rainer, and Ryder Grimes. After the show Love & Chaos will be performing. You can purchase tickets at http://tram.net/seminar-registration
For more information and to catch a show you can follow Chaser on Facebook and Instagram at Chaser Crouch Music and his website chasercrouchmusic.com.
