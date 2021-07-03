After a scaled-back celebration last summer due to COVID precautions, the City of Corsicana Parks and Recreation Department wants residents to know the Freedom Fest is back and bigger and better than ever.
“The City of Corsicana is thrilled about Freedom Festival 2021,” said Sharla Allen, Parks and Rec Director. “It’s seeming that people are now more than ever ready to get out and enjoy outdoor festivities.”
The July Fourth event will be Sunday at the IOOF Park located at between 45th Street and Hwy 22 in Corsicana.
There are many fun planned activities starting at 6 p.m. Live music by country rock band PBR will kick off the evening and they will continue playing from 6 to around 9:25pm.
The Corsicana Fire Department is in charge of children’s activities and they have prearranged three bounce houses, a fire safety house, an obstacle course, fire engine train, and a bike helmet program with Navarro Regional Hospital.
The City Main Street Director assisted with food trucks including St. Nicholas Cookery providing barbecue, the Taco Station truck, Kona Ice and Romero’s Mini Donuts which will have fried minis with icing and sprinkles for all to enjoy.
The Corsicana Police Department will provide patrol.
National Boat Racing Association members, Dennis Burke and Gardner Miller will be on-site with three racing action boats on display. These boats have seeds up to 90 miles per hour on a three-quarter mile race course. The Association will also host a race at Lake Halbert Park slated for August 27-29.
The highlight of the celebration will be the pyrotechnics show starting at 9:25 that will light up the sky.
Allen said The City of Corsicana wishes to send an enormous thank you to our sponsors for making all of this celebration possible, they are: HEB Food Stores, Joe B. Brooks, VeraBank, Hunter Plumbing Company, Navarro Regional Hospital, Ed Erwin, Navarro County Electric Co-Op, Johnson Oil Company, Watkins Development Corporation, Allied Waste/Republic Services, Gilfillan’s Hardware & Paint, Lochridge-Priest, Childress Engineers, Navarro Community Foundation, Community National Bank- J Tom Eady Charitable Trust and the CTWP Copy Center.
“The City of Corsicana Parks and Rec Department could not host this event alone,” Allen said. “Again thank you to all individuals and fine businesses that subsidized.”
The City invites everyone to come out to the IOOF park and have a great July Fourth celebration, events like this make lasting memories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.