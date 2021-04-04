Corsicana’s Main Street Program has done it again. Thursday, April 1 was a perfect afternoon to host the downtown Easter Hop with 4,500 eggs filled, and more than 400 kids eager to collect them.
The free pizza donated by the Parks and Recreation Department was enjoyed by all, the bubbles were flowing, and games were played up and down Beaton Street as children waited for their turn at the egg hunt.
In addition, there were bouncy houses, pictures in the pocket park – with a real bunny – by Memories by Melissa, music by DJ Darrell O’Sullivan, easter basket prizes, and treats handed out by The Collins Club, Katie Northern’s Team with Keller Williams Realty, and other local businesses. And last, but not least, an appearance by the Easter Bunny.
